One lane open on Belmont Road in Bettendorf after water main break causes road closure

A water main break Monday afternoon closed Belmont Road near Scott Community College.
By Tuesday morning, one lane of traffic was back open, according to a Bettendorf spokesperson.
— SARAH WATSON
