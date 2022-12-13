 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One lane open on Belmont Road in Bettendorf after water main break causes road closure

A water main break Monday afternoon closed Belmont Road near Scott Community College. 

By Tuesday morning, one lane of traffic was back open, according to a Bettendorf spokesperson. 

— SARAH WATSON

