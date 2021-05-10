Opening a new neighborhood bar in Davenport could become more difficult

"There’s other, more family-friendly and neighborhood friendly ways to do a bar," Berkley said. "Something that is for the whole neighborhood and not just the population that is able to drink, and so they provide a service to the entire neighborhood."

The proposed ordinance would make an exception for re-establishing bars in certain neighborhood commercial areas, such as the Hilltop Campus Village.

Small business owners could open new drinking establishments in commercial spaces that once held a class C liquor license in the last 10 years, Berkley said. Owners would have until July 1, 2031 to re-establish eligible neighborhood bars. The areas include Harrison Street from 14th Street to Locust Street; Washington Street from 14th Street to Locust Street; and West Locust Street from Fillmore to Division streets.

"There are some vacancies, particularly on Harrison, for space that had been bars," Berkley said. "We don’t want to punish those areas" that are more commercialized and have traditionally accommodated bars.