Orion approves budget with $419,445 shortfall

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion's proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 had a deficit of $330,000, with the shortfall to be paid from the village's extensive $1 million general fund reserves.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday approved a final $3,133,952 budget with a $419,445 deficit to include "intentional borrowing" from the general fund. Finance chairman Steve Newman said that without the expenditures from 11th Avenue, 7th Street and the engineering costs for 5th Street, the budget would have had a $105,347 surplus. "It's probably the most complicated budget we've had in awhile, to be sure," he said. The budget was approved in a unanimous voice vote; Trustee Neal Nelson was absent. From Orion Main Street, vice president Alicia Dierikx and director Kassi Clear told trustees that they were fine with the village's plan to reduce their budgeted contribution from $10,000 to $5,000, with the option for the organization to ask for more later. They are hoping to bring back all of their events and also help with economic development.

WHAT'S NEXT: Extending the length of time on Orion's TIF district is coming to the fore. Village president Jim Cooper noted that Jim Kelly, the Henry County economic development director, and Erin Knackstedt, county administrator, have offered to come to Orion to present to taxing bodies on the TIF question and options. "I think we need to take her up on that," said Cooper, noting Knackstedt was very educated on TIFs. "Let's take her up on that as soon as possible," he added, saying she might come to the next village board meeting. Village officials have said a big reason for extending the TIF is to attract an assisted living/nursing home facility. In a TIF, the newly added property tax revenues are used for development instead of being turned over to the taxing districts.

