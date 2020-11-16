Orion approves COVID policy for village employees; sets levy

WHAT WE KNOW: At the November 2 meeting, village board president Jim Cooper brought up the concept of paying village employees who are quarantining for possible exposure to COVID-19. "I would be very much in favor that it's time off with pay," he said, pointing out people might be inclined not to admit to possible illness if they were forced to take days off without pay, putting others at risk.

WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, trustees voted to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines with regard to quarantining for the COVID virus with the idea the village will pay employees during their quarantine. It was noted the village can be reimbursed for up to nearly $77,000 in COVID-related costs through Dec. 31, although the village will be able to use up that sum with qualifying police protection costs. "We don't know what next year holds. It still doesn't bother me," said Trustee Steve Newman. "I don't think we're backing ourselves in a corner."

WHAT'S NEXT: The board also approved a 2021 property tax levy of $193,155 which is the same amount the village levied last year. Reporting on the finance committee's recommendation, Newman noted the general fund balance of approximately $970,000 which was maintained in spite of a property purchase. "It made no sense to anybody to increase the tax levy," he said. Village president Jim Cooper agreed. "It's good news that we're going to not have to increase our tax levy and we're going to keep it the same as last year," he said.

