WHAT WE KNOW: The village previously lacked enforcement provisions for its ordinances.

WHAT'S NEW: Monetary tickets, to be signed by police officers, will now cost $50 with the second offense costing $100 and the third offense $200. Penalties will be doubled if not paid within 14 days and quadrupled if not paid within 30 days.

Tickets may be mailed or delivered in person to a resident age 13 years or older. In the case of a vehicle violation, the ticket can be affixed to the vehicle or handed to the person driving the vehicle. Village President Jim Cooper said the change was for "just the few that think they don't have to abide by the ordinances."

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees authorized engineering costs for 10th Avenue drainage work. Phil and Anne Randall of 1010 10th Avenue first approached the Orion Village Board about flooding at their home last June, and the trustees were aware that there were flooding issues in that area.

Cooper said he would pursue two possible sources of funding for a new Village Hall: community development dollars through Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood's office with the application due March 17 and a grant from the Roy Carver Foundation, due May 15.

Cooper also said he had given the Burlington Northern Railroad verbal notice that the crossings at 10th, 11th and 12th streets in town needed to be improved.