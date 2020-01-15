Orion counselor teaches positive character traits

WHAT WE KNOW: Bullying is often a problem in schools.

WHAT'S NEW: Orion counselor Stacey Burgert gave a presentation to school board members Wednesday on her efforts teaching classes an anti-bullying curriculum at the middle school.

She said the strategies teach how to deal with bullying rather than just report it. She has also covered empathy and being empathetic with kids who may not be as resilient in the face of bullying. Earlier in the day she'd taught about the dangers of caffeine. She said being in the classroom is beneficial. "It gives me an opportunity to build relationships with kids that normally wouldn't talk to me," she said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects presented information about new designs for early childhood learning facilities in case the district chooses to replace portable prekindergarten classroom with new construction.

The designs were created with Illinois learning standards in mind and multiple learning styles. They feature an integrated therapy space for therapists to come to the children. The space doubles as an observation area for staff or parents to be able to watch children. Classroom areas have different zones for loud, messy and quiet spaces as well as sensory, motor skill and classroom spaces.