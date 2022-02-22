Orion financial picture good with three-quarters of fiscal year gone

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is three-fourths of the way through its fiscal year, and Finance Chairman Steve Newman reported to the village board Monday on the budget.

WHAT'S NEW: With 75% of the year in the rear-view mirror, revenue is at 88% of budget and spending is at 75.8% of budget. Just shy of $1.033 million has been spent on the 7th Street and 11th Avenue projects, including $270,000 more than the village budgeted for the projects. Newman said the village still had $300,000 to be spent in the fourth quarter, but the situation is still good.

"The picture is still very good for this year's budget," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees have been asked to consider assisting Jason West of West Concrete who would like to put in two new buildings on 10th Avenue where there are flooding issues. The board discussed whether or not a prior village board might have given a previous owner permission to stop up a creek and put a pipe there. Noting people can't alter a natural waterway, village president Jim Cooper wondered if the village allowed the creek to be closed off and said all of Orion Creek now runs into the pipe. Trustee Neal Nelson expressed concern about setting a precedent for work on private property if the village chooses to help West.

"We can all do some more homework on it," he said. The board agreed to hear from West at a future meeting.

