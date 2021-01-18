Orion gets final plans, cost estimate for 7th Street work

WHAT'S NEW : "Pre-final" plans for 7th street call for the removal of a smaller amount of subsurface material and the employment of a "cement stabilization method" to support the road surface. The engineer assured streets chairman Neal Nelson the process is a very reliable option that would take $50,000 off the cost of the project. "As it stands, that would be the direction we're looking at going," said Nelson. He said having the engineer inspect the progress would cost $75,000, however, so the new cost estimate would be $810,000. Seventh street residents have expressed concerns about the narrowing of the road, the new sidewalks and faster traffic. Trustee Steve Newman said he thought traffic would slow down with a narrower roadway; Nelson agreed.

WHAT'S NEXT: It was announced the Coulter Trust had approved $7,000 for a Love Park camera surveillance system and $10,000 for the village hall plan and cost estimate. Trustees talked briefly about their options for a village hall and Village President Jim Cooper again reiterated why the village bought the former bowling alley property (to get rid of an eyesore, to consider it for a new city hall, and to have control over what went on the property). He also said years ago when village attorney John Ames drew up the trust with the late Wyman Coulter, he knew Coulter would like to see "something substantial built" with his money and he was sure the Coulter Trust board would be in favor of such a project. He also said he'd been discussing things with several different builders and most recently was impressed with Bush Construction because they have two engineers who are Orion High School graduates who have a "commitment to this town." He said they would be able to put together a floor plan and a basic cost estimate that would be reasonable and within the scope of the $10,000 Coulter donation. Trustee Bob Mitton, in charge of buildings and grounds, said the board had a lot to consider and would have to "get together and put our heads together and look at the process."