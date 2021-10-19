Orion hires firm to look into what to do about village hall

WHAT WE KNOW: Village officials have been pondering what to do about the deficiencies of the existing Village Hall for some time.
WHAT'S NEW: Following a closed session Monday, trustees voted to hire civil engineers Klingner and Associates to do a feasibility study of the need for a village hall, whether a new building or a renovation. Cost of the study is not to exceed $10,000.
Trustee Steve Newman also reported the first month's proceeds from the new telecommunications tax had come in at $1,489.98, which will come to approximately $18,000 per year.
"It's a little less than my rough calculations at budget time but still welcome news," he said, noting the tax goes toward loan payments on construction projects.
WHAT'S NEXT: An open house for Village Clerk Lori Sampson, who is retiring after 45 years, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
"Anyone in the community that wants to come up and chat with Lori about the outstanding work she's done would be welcome," Village President Jim Cooper said. A dinner with board members and employees is also planned.