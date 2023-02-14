WHAT'S NEW: The board voted 5-0 to hire Nick Border of Orion for a part-time, 30-hour per week position. Trustee Mike Dunlap was absent. Border is a Rock Island firefighter who is planning to retire in a couple of years when he will become full-time with the village. He will start for the village working in buildings and grounds and maintenance as well as water systems duties that do not require a Class C water license. He has already enrolled in a class to get his Class C license, however.