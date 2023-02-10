WHAT WE KNOW: The village has contracted with Ion Environmental Solutions for the daily operation of its water system with the retirement of Arnie Sandberg, water superintendent.

WHAT’S NEW: There was an item on Monday’s agenda to discuss amending the terms of the water operator services contract with Ion. However, water chairman Mel Drucker said nothing needed to be done pending the outcome of a special meeting Feb. 9. At that meeting the village may hire someone to fill the new position of public works operator with water department duties. Otherwise, the village may have Ion begin to perform tasks that do not require a licensed water operator including J.U.L.I.E. locates, water shut-offs, water flushing and meter replacements. In the meantime those tasks are being handled internally by the village’s two public works personnel.

WHAT’S NEXT: Village attorney John Ames has drafted a new ordinance clarifying the village’s ban on parking on sidewalks. Village President Jim Cooper described a Jan. 27 incident in which he stopped at a house at the corner of 10th Street and 12th Avenue and told the young man there to move his car off the sidewalk. The occupants there are repeat offenders. The young man refused and used profanity to tell Cooper to leave. Cooper eventually gave the young man and his mother five minutes to move the car or he would have it towed.

“I don’t get paid enough to have that kind of stuff thrown in my face,” Cooper said. “They’re not going to get another warning; we’re going to start writing tickets.” He asked the board to give the issue some thought and said they’d talk about it Feb. 20.

In other police business, it was noted a new part-time police officer is partly responsible for 53 traffic citations being written in a month.

“That’s probably more than we had for all of last year,” Cooper said. “Hopefully word’s going to get around.” Cooper said Orion doesn’t want to be known as a speed trap, but the speeding throughout the village was getting ridiculous.