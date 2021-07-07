Orion learns county won't authorize added police officer

WHAT WE KNOW: After a couple of incidents, village trustees added new security cameras in the parks and were talking about sharing another full-time police officer with Cambridge through the Henry County Sheriff's Office where both towns contract for police protection.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustee Steve Newman reported that the sheriff's office has declined to allow Orion to share a new officer with Cambridge and also said the sheriff's department is having a lot of turnover right now with a lot of retirements that could have been a factor in why it took 45 minutes to respond to a call in Central Park. Newman said ordinarily, the longest anyone should have to wait for an officer to show up would be 15 minutes. He said they ruled out hiring a third full-time officer for Orion.

"We're not electing to pursue that any further at this time," he said. Trustee Mel Drucker said according to Orion's main police officer there was not an increase in these types of incidents in the village. Drucker added he didn't want to minimize what happened when a resident was threatened with a knife, but that it was more of an anomaly.

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees also voted to approve an ordinance authorizing a $460,000 loan with BankORION for the 7th Street project. The five-year loan has an interest rate of 1.7 percent with monthly payments of $8,000. In April, the board approved a $598,548 bid for the project. The balance of funds will come from the general fund. Village president James Cooper also asked trustees to think about whether the village should continue trying to hold clean-up days. For the recent village-wide clean-up days, 11 dumpsters were filled and one village employee was injured.

