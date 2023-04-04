WHAT WE KNOW: A special utility charge to pay off a loan for 7th Street and 11th Avenue projects will come off residents' bills soon.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees debated a motion to take the payments off in April or May and then tabled the action in order to take payments off at the same time they put in a rate increase. The rate increase would affect water and sewer consumption rates and water and sewer flat rates but with the loan being retired, the net change will be a 4% average savings on residents' bills, according to finance chairman Steve Newman.

Trustees also voted 5-0 to pay the full $15,804 for an emergency generator for the American Legion building after the Legion commander Kevin Johnson and the V.F.W.'s Dale Stiles made another plea to the board for the full amount.

"We're trying to be honest and open," Stiles said. "It's an asset you could use anytime you needed it." Johnson said he had asked to be present at the meeting when the purchase for an emergency operations center for the county was voted on, but he wasn't informed of the last meeting when the board authorized only half the cost. Trustee Neal Nelson made Monday's motion to approve the full cost. Trustee Jim Hickerson was absent.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board also voted 5-0 to hire Weston Ferry as the new public works operator for the village. Ferry is an Orion High School graduate who has worked in the construction industry. He will be paid $20 an hour during a six-month probationary period. Village President Jim Cooper said Ferry would be shadowing Street Superintendent Neil Dahl and Sewer Superintendent Chris Lundburg as well as Ion Environmental Solutions representative Dan Helm in the water department.

"We're excited about this new young man. I think he's going to be a good one," he said.