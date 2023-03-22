WHAT WE KNOW: Both the 10th Avenue neighborhood and the Prairie Knoll subdivision have drainage problems.

WHAT'S NEW: After the threat of a lawsuit from a homeowner who had water in his basement, the village recently approached the developers of the Prairie Knoll subdivision. The village engineer will walk the site in order to get a better idea of the problem, but the developers have now assured the village that they'll try to get something done. Regarding the 10th Avenue culvert replacement to alleviate flooding, the village has put $65,000 in next year's budget for the project, and a grant is being sought.

WHAT'S NEXT: The village voted 4-0 Monday to pay half the cost of a backup generator for the American Legion so that the organization can act as an emergency shelter for the village. Trustees Neal Nelson and Mike Dunlap were absent. Trustee Steve Newman's motion to pay the full $15,804.79 cost died for lack of a second.

Also, according to Village President Jim Cooper, a grant for a $288,193 electric water meter project would be a 25% village match, or $72,000, rather than a 50% match. The grant application now has been submitted to the office of Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. Also, following a closed session, trustees voted to give salaried employees Chris Lundburg and Neil Dahl 5% raises. Compensation for village clerk Erin Lange will go to $24.50 per hour, Nadine Kroll, deputy clerk/treasurer will receive $19 per hour and deputy clerk Paula Gustafson will get $17 per hour.