Orion may avoid 'drastic' hikes in fees; agreement with cat couple

WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Orion used money from its general fund to help pay for a portion of the 11th Avenue and 7th Street capital projects this past year.

WHAT'S NEW: The new auditor gave the village the go-ahead to continue to use general fund money for capital projects in future years. Jim Taylor of Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard and Co. told the board Monday that their numbers were good with good carryover balances. Trustee Steve Newman asked if they would advise using money from the general fund to pay for fairly large capital improvements some years out rather than raising water and sewer rates "drastically." Taylor noted general fund sums didn't emanate from water or sewer operations, but then he gave his okay. "If it's absolutely needed, it is available. You just want to make sure you stay at a pretty good level in the general fund," he said. Orion has eight months worth of expenses in its general fund and the recommendation is to have two to five months. The village had 16 months worth of expenses last year before paying for the major projects.

WHAT'S NEXT: Orion's "cat couple," Pat Hardi and Mike Larson, and the village have come to a final settlement regarding the couple's cats. On Monday, trustees approved an animal kennel ordinance. The couple will apply for the license for an initial $150 fee and an annual fee of $50. The couple has also agreed to reimburse the village for a $1,047 veterinary bill, pay a fine of $1,000 and costs and pay $2,500 in attorney fees and costs. The agreement lets the couple keep nine cats and no dogs subject to inspection by Henry County animal control, Orion police or a veterinarian based on two or more written complaints. Village president Jim Cooper said it had been a long, seven-year road to an agreement.

The board has been asked to contribute to the cost of a generator for the American Legion to become an emergency operations center and emergency shelter for the west side of the county. Legion commander Kevin Johnson said county EOC director Mat Schnepple told him there is nothing on this side of the county and the building would be a perfect fit. Johnson said the village could write the organization into its emergency plan. The Legion has one $16,495 bid for a generator and the board said they would wait for other bids to come in before making a decision.