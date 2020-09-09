Orion officials take tour of new Eureka village hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is considering what to do about its village hall facility, having outgrown the present building downtown.

WHAT'S NEW: Orion village president Jim Cooper, village attorney John Ames and Trustee Bob Mitton drove to Eureka, Illinois, Wednesday to take a tour of the city hall they moved into in April. The 8,000-square-foot building also houses the police department and is a steel-frame prefabricated building with a front facade that's brick halfway up. City administrator Melissa Brown gave the tour and showed them floor plans and their cost.

"We're doing our due diligence on how we're going to proceed or if we're going to proceed," Cooper said.

"It gave us some very interesting information," Mitton said. "Very nice people, very informative. We need to look at it first before we go into any great detail."

Trustees also extended the closure of the village hall because of coronavirus through Oct. 5. "The best thing for us to do is take it on a month-by-month decision," Cooper said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The engineer for the prospective 7th Street project will attend the streets committee's Oct. 5 meeting to offer cost estimates for the 7th Street project as well as plans, and also general plans and ideas for the 5th Street project. It was also announced that Nick and Christina Lamp of 1318 5th St. want the village to cover any water damage to their basement for one year after the storm drain has been installed, as the people who sold them the property told them there hadn't been any water in the basement previously, but village officials were not comfortable with that arrangement.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0