Orion plans budget with $28K surplus of revenue

WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Orion is planning its 2023 fiscal year budget in a good position.
WHAT'S NEW: Finance chair Steve Newman told trustees the proposed fiscal 2023 budget has a $28,000 surplus of revenues over expenditures and therefore there was no absolute need to remove planned expenses from the budget. Nevertheless, board members reviewed and discussed planned spending with the budget, which includes general fund reserves of $900,000. Newman said he wouldn't want to go below $750,000 in general fund reserves, given inflation and the current financial environment. "Things could change in a hurry," he said, reminding the board of its Main Street grant application that could require spending additional money. The board agreed to remove a $25,000 expense for professional services from the five-year capital improvement plan until such time village officials can better articulate the scope of the project to engineering firms. They also decide to delay the planned purchase of a new squad car to the 2024 fiscal year. The old car is a 2013 model that has more than 120,000 miles. Members also discussed spending $20,000 to $30,000 to purchase a Main Street lot to use to pile snow during the winter when clearing the road. They also discussed increasing part-time police pay by $1 an hour to $21 an hour and adding another person to the street department for the summer. The cost of repairs to the street department shed will be left in the budget pending an architectural assessment of the building. Most trustees wanted to retain a $3,500 cost for holding "junk week," even though they calculated the actual cost would be higher. The board will vote on the final budget on April 18.
WHAT'S NEXT: Newman said with a cost now falling off water and sewer bills, it seems like an appropriate time to review those rates. He said Bi-State Regional Commission will be contacted to do an analysis.
Village president Jim Cooper said he will contact the school as soon as possible to gauge their interest in an elimination of the Prairie Knoll tax-increment financing district. "We've got to find out what their commitment is going to be," he said.
Trustees also talked about better enforcement of village ordinances in the wake of an incident in which a loose dog caused someone to fall and injure their wrist. "We don't have teeth in our ordinances how to address it," Cooper said. He said he would check with other mayors on enforcement procedures at the next meeting of the Henry County Economic Development Partnership.