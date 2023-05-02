WHAT WE KNOW: Village President Jim Cooper met with the developers of the Prairie Knoll subdivision west of Route 150 18 months ago regarding drainage issues in the subdivision.

WHAT'S NEW: Prairie Knoll resident Chris Thomsen attended Monday's village board meeting to talk about water issues. He said the problems are "10 times worse" than they've ever been. The village is checking to see if an easement was ever recorded at the courthouse that could determine whether the village or the developer is responsible for the flooding. The village is also in the process of setting up a meeting with the developer.

"If it's determined that it's the developer's responsibility, it's in the TIF district — we could assist them with some TIF funds," Cooper said. Thomsen said he did not think the water was coming from the farm fields. Ion Environmental Solutions representative Dan Helm said he could test the water for chloride in case there's a leak in the village system.

"It's only getting worse. If we get a big rain, I'm very concerned about what could happen," Thomsen said.

WHAT'S NEXT: A representative from Utility Pipe Sales gave a presentation to the board on electric water meters. The village is set to receive a sizable federal grant to replace the old meters. He said new meters could generate 10-15% more revenue for the village; however, he qualified that by saying it "varies greatly."

Nevertheless, he said when customers are upset about their water bills post-meter installation, the best argument the village could offer would be to say they've been getting a break on their water in recent years. He said meters were fairly inaccurate after eight to 10 years. He also said the system Orion would install would allow the village to detect leaks on a daily basis. Trustees made no decision as of Monday.

