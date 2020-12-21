Orion plans to pay off two projects in five years

WHAT'S NEW : Trustees approved a formula for funding the two projects with a five-year loan from BankORION. A $235,121 surplus in motor fuel tax funds would be put towards the project as would $122,647 in Rebuild Illinois money, $206,108 from the general fund and $163,244 from the water department. The monthly payment on the loan would amount to $8,002 of which $6,000 would come from the utility tax and $2,002 from surplus funds. It was noted the final figures will vary depending on the bids for the work. Village president Jim Cooper said the committee had done "pretty doggone great work" to pay off the important project completely in five years.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper talked again about the possibility of enacting a telecommunications tax on land lines and cell phones. He showed figures that indicated Orion could conservatively count on $2,250 per month from the tax if it implemented a five percent tax. One trustee pointed out it would be the equivalent of raising everyone's water bill by $2.81 per month. Trustee Mel Drucker announced he plans to approach the board with a plan to raise water bills in the next two to four months. He said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency criticizes the village for not having a plan in place to raise water rates annually. "We're asking for an increase in water rates. We haven't had one in 15 years," he said. Cooper said he will get more information about where surrounding communities have set their telecommunications tax rate in the one to six percent range. The board will take up the issue again.