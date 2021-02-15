Orion provides relief for 4 drinking establishments

WHAT'S NEW: At the suggestion of Village President Jim Cooper, the Orion Village Board on Monday voted 6-0 to waive the $500 liquor license fee for the year starting May 1 for four establishments: The O, Maple Street, Belly Up and Pizza Hut. "My suggestion would be to waive the fees since many of these liquor license holders were severely impacted," said Cooper, noting that he got the idea from Colona. "I think it would be a good gesture."

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees also approved Cooper's recommendations of members appointed to a new human resources committee. The four members will be Ryan Hancock, chairman; Steve Newman, Lori Sampson and Mel Drucker. Cooper urged the rest of the board to attend meetings. Among the committee's work will be to consider employment changes due to retirements. The committee will look at whether the village clerk position should be elected, as it is now, or appointed. Also, Hancock put to rest the rumor that the recent enactment of a telecommunications tax on cell phones and land lines was due to an E.P.A. fine on the village's sewage treatment plant. "It had nothing to do with our sewer department, treatment plant," he said.