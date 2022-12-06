 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEWSTRACKER: ORION

Orion puts final flourish on flat property tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: The village adopted a tentative tax levy of $193,155 at its Nov. 21 meeting. It would be the 11th straight year the village held the property tax levy flat.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday gave final approval to the $193,155 levy, noting a healthy general fund balance that reflected an increase over last year.

WHAT'S NEXT: Village President Jim Cooper thanked village employees and high school boys who helped decorate Central Park and put up the big Christmas tree. New security cameras captured recent vandalism in the park, and perpetrators were identified. The village has reached out to parents of the violators and is asking the parents and students to attend a future board meeting.

