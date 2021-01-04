Orion puts phone tax in motion; sets percentage

WHAT WE KNOW: In early December, village board president Jim Cooper suggested the board consider setting a telecommunications tax on cell phones and land lines. Surrounding communities have had the tax for years.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees voted 4-1 Monday to have village attorney John Ames draft an ordinance for the telecommunications tax using four percent of the tax bill as the relevant percentage. Voting yes were Mike Dunlap, Ryan Hancock, Bob Mitton and Steve Newman; Mel Drucker voted no and Neal Nelson abstained. Nelson said if the tax raised $14,000 per year for the village, "there are other places we could save or be better with our money." Cooper reported back to the board on the range where surrounding communities had set their telecommunications tax. Coal Valley, Galva, Cambridge and Geneseo set their telecommunications tax at either five or six percent, he said. The board could vote on the telecommunications ordinance at its Jan. 18 meeting; it would be early summer before the tax would be collected.

WHAT'S NEXT: The village came up short on the contract for police protection with the Henry County Sheriff's Department by $9,910.88 for the county's fiscal year ending November 30, so trustees voted 6-0 Monday to pay that amount to the county. At the outset last year, the county left the contract with the village basically unchanged at $219,275, which was only $259 more than the year before. Trustee Steve Newman said the village will not be over budget in police protection by the $9,910, because part-time pay is under budget. "It came to the end of the year and we normally would get a reimbursement. We verified this so we know that we owe them," said Newman.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1