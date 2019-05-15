WHAT WE KNOW: Orion school taxes were artificially low last year because bonds were inadvertently left out.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joseph Blessman told board members Wednesday that if people asked why their taxes were higher, this year's tax rate is $4.66 per $100 assessed valuation, which reflects inclusion of the bonds and which is still lower than the $4.81 rate two years ago. Last year without the bonds, the tax rate was $4.21. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would have seen the school portion of his taxes fall from $1,603.31 two years ago to $1,366.65 last year; it will climb to $1,553.32 this year. "We're not overinflated; it's actually less than it was two years ago," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: During a vote on the student handbook for next year, the possibility of working out school calendars three years at a time came up. The idea will go to the board's calendar committee for initial consideration.
Blessman also talked to the board about new state revenue in the context of noting that the third of four transportation checks had arrived from the state. He said he's been told expanded gaming and legalized marijuana will be two new revenue sources. "They seem to be the two that are leading the way," he said.