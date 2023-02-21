WHAT WE KNOW: The village has wanted to have additional enforcement ability for its ordinance violations.

WHAT'S NEW: Village attorney John Ames has drafted an ordinance for notices of ordinance violations, but he sought the board's input on who would be able to write tickets, whether there would be a penalty, if it would be attached to a building or vehicle or mailed, whether there would be a stricter penalty for a repeat offense and whether the fine would escalate if the resident didn't pay within a certain period of time.

Village President Jim Cooper said Monday that a neighboring town with a fine payable at Village Hall got 99 out of 100 residents to pay at the Village Hall rather than go to court. Cooper said he felt the notices of ordinance violations would bring an end to the case where residents were parking their vehicles on the sidewalk, making grade school students walk in the street.

"I've told them they can't; the police have told them they can't — I think this is going to resolve that," he said. He and police chairman Steve Newman will get together with Ames and draft an ordinance to bring to the full board.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Rock Island firefighter and Orion resident who was hired in a special meeting Feb. 9 to work in a new public works operator position has backed out for personal reasons. The board had been debating amending its agreement with Ion Environmental Solutions to have them do work that doesn't require a water operator license in addition to the work they are doing that requires certification. The board went into executive session Monday to revisit the public works operator position and discuss ways to advertise the position.

Also, the board heard an estimate of $22,480 for an electric sign to be able to broadcast village news such as recycling days, trash days and boil orders. Cooper said he thought 4th Street and 12th Avenue would be a good location, and he added the price could be considerably lower since the village could do part of the installation.