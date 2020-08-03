Orion tables engineering study

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has bought the Diamond property, also known as the former bowling alley property at the southeast corner of the village.

WHAT'S NEW: Finance committee members on Monday proposed it would be in the village's best interest to hire an engineering firm to perform a professional review and assessment of options, including renovating the current village hall, building at the Diamond property site or a third option.

Building and grounds chairman Bob Mitton expressed his displeasure and frustration over not being contacted when finance was taking up the building issue. "I expect more respect," he said.

Village president Jim Cooper said Mitton, village attorney John Ames and he met with Morton Buildings representative Scott Eyster at the Diamond property to ensure it would be suitable for a village hall. He said they also toured the Cambridge fire station, a new Morton building, and he encouraged all trustees to look at the facility. Michelle Bailey of the library attended Monday's zoom meeting and said the library is hiring a building architect to see what needs to be repaired at the building and a space planner to see what services they should be offering and if the space fits their needs.