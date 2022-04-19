Orion: TIF extension is up to village; school plans are out

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion village board has been contemplating working to extend the Prairie Knoll subdivision tax-increment financing district.

WHAT'S NEW: Village President Jim Cooper said he checked with the school superintendent and the school district was not interested in obtaining the subdivision lots and working to sell them themselves.

"They put their budget money elsewhere," Cooper said. This opens up a possible TIF extension to the village, but Cooper told the board it would be a hard sell to the taxing bodies this year to forego their share of property taxes. He noted the fire district has already indicated it is not wanting to give up any property taxes. He also said part of the board's decision on an extension will depend on whether Orion is successful in getting a downtown construction grant under the auspices of the Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program, which are due to be announced soon. A successful grant application there would influence the village to buy the Peterson building downtown for a new village hall. There are about three years left in the TIF.

WHAT'S NEXT: Resident Madge Markezich asked the board to consider planting more trees on village right-of-way on 11th Avenue where she lives, noting there are fewer trees there on the boulevard than there used to be. Markezich is a landscape designer and volunteered to help the village with decisions on trees. The village currently has $39,000 in the new budget for trees; Cooper said if it's not all spent by the end of the year it will revert to the general fund.

"We all feel the same way that trees are a valuable part of this town," he said, adding the board wants to replace trees that are removed when possible. The board also unanimously approved a balanced fiscal year 2023 budget with $1,949,642 in expenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0