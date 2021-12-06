Orion to open parking lot to area snowmobile club

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion village trustees last month approved a tentative 2022 property tax levy of $193,155.
WHAT'S NEW: The board gave final approval on Monday to the property tax levy, with finance chairman Steve Newman noting the last time the village raised its levy was 2011.
"We've had a tight belt on our finances for quite a few years," village president Jim Cooper said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees voted to allow the Corn Belt Drift Busters snowmobile club to allow snowmobile trailers to park at the former bowling alley property, which the village now owns. Pointing out the club has considerable economic impact in town, club president Craig Shehorn said use of the property would keep the trailers from cluttering up the downtown.
He said the club had taken measures to mark all its trails properly with signs warning of dangers such as culverts and ditches. He noted local club membership includes the president of the international affiliate of the America Council Snowmobile Association, Dan Long, and his son, Mason Long, the past president of the state association.
The 2023 international convention will be held at the TaxSlayer Center. He said the club had trails from Woodhull to Sherrard to Coal Valley and was working with the Galesburg club on a connection to their trails as well as the Hennepin Canal system to the north, which would link the area with Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
In other business, Cooper noted several neighbors near the village's burn pile complained recently of smoke. The pile reignited by itself on an extremely windy day. Cooper said corrective action would be taken to spread the fires and put it out so it doesn't rekindle.
"It doesn't happen very often," he said. "The pros outweigh the cons."