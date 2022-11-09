Orion to participate in drainage mitigation study

WHAT WE KNOW: Several neighborhoods in Orion have drainage problems that have come to the fore in recent months.

WHAT'S NEW: Orion trustees on Monday approved participation in a Henry County drainage mitigation program. The village will have a villagewide study done for engineering drainage. Orion's cost will be $20,000, and the village will apply for a federal grant to offset the cost. Bi-State Regional Commission will assist with necessary documentation.

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees also talked about a new village hall and the results of a survey of the trustees on the issue. The survey indicated there was no specific location in mind for the new hall, but the Peterson building is not an option based on information returned from all board members. The board also approved a $17,280 purchase of nearly 40 trees to replace trees lost to disease this past summer. Corn Crib Nursery will start planting the trees immediately.