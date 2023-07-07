WHAT WE KNOW: An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people attended Orion's Fourth of July fireworks celebration on July 3 this year.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustee Jim Hickerson, at Wednesday's meeting, questioned police committee chairman Steve Newman about police protection for the evening. Orion apparently didn't have anyone patrolling the town. The Henry County sheriff's department sent its sergeant to resolve incoming calls about fireworks. The fireworks show had two auxiliary officers on hand, but those officers don't have the authority to make arrests. Hickerson said he had dealt with unions such as the Fraternal Order of Police all the time.

"This town was not protected. We had thousands of visitors," he complained.

Village President Jim Cooper said the village could tell the fireworks committee that more police protection was needed and asked if they could assist.

"Let's take a hard look at it for next year," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper was exasperated when a resident who sought to have an agenda item about an alley north of 10th Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets did not attend Wednesday's meeting. Cooper noted Jason West, who purchased the property in question from Charged Coffee, had gone to considerable expense to have his attorney attend the meeting to reassure the resident that the sale of the vacated alley would have no effect on residents there. Cooper said the property had changed hands at least three times previously and there were no issues brought up at those times, and this was no different.

"Jason knows he can't impact people's ability to get to their homes," he said. Of the absent resident, the village president said: "He won't be on a future agenda. He had that opportunity tonight."