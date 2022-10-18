Orion trustees opt for water operator over director

WHAT'S NEW: Sandberg has announced he will retire as of Feb. 8, 2023. Trustees met in closed session Monday, announcing beforehand they would take up whether to try to hire a public works director that would encompass more roles into one, as they anticipate more retirements. After the closed session they said only that they would hire a water operator with a Class C water license or the willingness to work toward a Class C license. Also, village president Jim Cooper and finance chair Steve Newman met Monday with the other taxing districts regarding extending the Prairie Knoll tax-increment financing (TIF) district for another 12 years beyond 2025. Newman said the village would be taking a "surplus approach" meaning it would give all taxing districts "an equitable percentage" roughly the same as the school district was already receiving. "That's kind of where we're headed," he said. Cooper said the response was positive from the other taxing districts and he didn't anticipate any issues getting the letters of support necessary for state approval of the extension.