Orion trustees opt for water operator over director

WHAT WE KNOW: Water/parks superintendent Arnie Sandberg was planning to retire in 2024.
WHAT'S NEW: Sandberg has announced he will retire as of Feb. 8, 2023. Trustees met in closed session Monday, announcing beforehand they would take up whether to try to hire a public works director that would encompass more roles into one, as they anticipate more retirements. After the closed session they said only that they would hire a water operator with a Class C water license or the willingness to work toward a Class C license. Also, village president Jim Cooper and finance chair Steve Newman met Monday with the other taxing districts regarding extending the Prairie Knoll tax-increment financing (TIF) district for another 12 years beyond 2025. Newman said the village would be taking a "surplus approach" meaning it would give all taxing districts "an equitable percentage" roughly the same as the school district was already receiving. "That's kind of where we're headed," he said. Cooper said the response was positive from the other taxing districts and he didn't anticipate any issues getting the letters of support necessary for state approval of the extension.
People are also reading…
WHAT'S NEXT: Building and grounds chairman Bob Mitton said he had the results of a survey of the trustees on what they wanted to see in a new village hall — whether stand-alone, with a small community center or with a large community center — and he would send it out to trustees in time to discuss at the Nov. 7 board meeting. Cooper said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood reached out to him recently and offered to help the village find funds for the project. LaHood reported being able to source the town of Deer Creek almost $2 million in federal funds for a similar project. Cooper said he warned LaHood that the funding shouldn't be tied to low- to moderate-income residents because Orion wouldn't qualify.
"So there is a possibility that we could get some federal assistance," Cooper said.