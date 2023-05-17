WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees are planning for road improvements on 5th Street.

WHAT'S NEW: J.D. Schulte of Hutchison Engineering asked the village board Monday night to give him direction on three issues involved in the 5th Street project.

Areas of concern were:

Whether the sidewalk on the north end should be higher or moved down to roadway level at a cost of $30,000.

Whether to include "bump-outs" at Central Park.

How to move water to the west at 14th Avenue because the project will naturally create more water moving to the south.

Schulte noted if the village wants to use state or federal money for the project, they need to have an 8-foot-wide parking lane and two 11-foot-wide driving lanes. Street chairman Neal Nelson said his biggest concern about the project was training people to park on one side of the street. Trustees will get together on their ideas for the 5th Street project and let the engineer know what they decide.

WHAT'S NEXT: Finance chairman Steve Newman offered a year-end review, noting government operations had $138,000 extra on the revenue side and $223,000 under budget on expenditures for an overall picture of $361,000 to the good. On the business side for water and sewer operations, the village ended the year with $209,000 more in revenue but was $80,000 over budget in expenditures for an overall $130,000 to the good. Newman noted the village has now "bumped up substantially" the way it's collecting sewer revenue.

Trustees tabled where to put a new $23,000 electronic sign — somewhere along Rt. 150 or at Central Park — and village president Jim Cooper said he would investigate possible sites.

