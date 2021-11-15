Orion Village Board: Orion holds tax levy flat for the third straight year

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion's village property tax levy has been $193,155 for the past two years.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday approved a tax levy of $193,155 for the third year in a row after finance chairman Steve Newman said that large projects aside, the village should end the year at $50,000 to $85,000 under for expenditures and $60,000 over on the revenue side. His estimate was that in terms of the normal routine, they would finish the year $100,000 to the good for this year alone. The village recently had a general fund balance of $500,000. "We did decide that it was still not the time to up the tax levy," he said. Still, noting the village was unable to use Rebuild Illinois funds for the 7th Street project, he said they would dip into the general fund for that project. "Don't be shocked when I show you this next year and it's down a pretty good amount," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: At the annual joint review board meeting for the TIF district, Randy DeBaillie, president of the Orion fire protection district, said that the taxing district feels it needs to be compensated for the TIF district, especially for the ambulance service which it pays Coal Valley for. "We looked into providing our own service but the cost was over $400,000 per year." said DeBaillie. "We couldn't afford it at $400,000; that was out of line." He said they were looking at a tax rate of $.0055 which he said would generate $8,.337 per year. Village attorney John Ames said he would meet with the finance committee and talk about how they would handle the request. "I'll do some preliminary figures so I can tell you what the effect will be," said Ames.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0