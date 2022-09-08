Orion votes to exempt liquor license holders

WHAT WE KNOW: Members of the American Legion were displeased with the Orion village board for discussing the Legion's then-pending request to get a liquor license for the Fall Fest on Labor Day weekend.

WHAT'S NEW: Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church applied for a liquor license for its long-standing October harvest gala that raises $30,000 for church upkeep; in the past the board has made an exception and allowed it. In light of the Legion's intentions, however, village president Jim Cooper said it made the board look hypocritical. State ordinance requires a 100 foot distance between a liquor license holder and any school, church or day care; however a local liquor control commissioner has the authority to grant exemptions and local ordinances supersede the state's. After discussion, the trustees voted 4-1 to create an ordinance authorizing exemptions with the commissioner and board approval. Trustee Bob Mitton voted no; Trustee Steve Newman abstained.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board will contact the Orion school board about sharing the cost of maintaining the boys' baseball diamond at Love Park after high school baseball coach Thomas Smith presented information on his personal costs for upkeep of the diamond. Cooper said the village has had conversations about what they'd done to correct the lack of maintenance at the diamond. Smith, who works full-time at the Rock Island Arsenal, said he used 20 hours of paid leave vacation to get the diamond playable and has spent 35 hours already this fall on it as well.

The board also discussed how Cooper, Arnie and Trustee Newman had unilaterally decided to deviate from the board-approved plan for Love Park and order wooden poles for lights instead of steel, which are largely unavailable currently. The three also considered ordering rock for the parking lot. It was decided to go ahead and get rock down in order for it to settle until next spring. "All this was already okayed by all of us," said Trustee Bob Mitton. "If it's changed we all should look at it again."

Cooper also said he would set a special meeting for the board to resolve the question of what to do about expanding, moving or building a new village hall. "We've delayed it way too long," he said. He noted Bi-State's grant application to the state fell through that would have made moving to the Peterson building downtown more enticing. "We were surrounded by everybody that did get money," said Cooper. "There's an art to writing those grants. We lost out on a substantial opportunity."