Orion votes to waive fees for five water customers

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion village trustees have been wrestling with whether to waive water and sewer bills for five households where there was a discrepancy between what outside meters read and what inside meters read. In some cases the discrepancy amounted to $1,500.

WHAT'S NEW: After a lengthy discussion, trustees voted 4-1 to waive bills for the five households. Trustee Mel Drucker voted no; James Hickerson abstained. Going forward, they agreed in principle that the village would rely on the outside meters unless they were disconnected, tampered with or otherwise malfunctioned. Water Superintendent Arnie Sandberg and water chairman Mel Drucker will work out a policy for the board to vote on at its Feb. 21 meeting. Sandberg said in 22 years he knows of only one instance of intentional vandalism of water meters. Metering equipment is getting to the end of its anticipated life and Drucker noted a possible $300,000 expense to replace all inside meters in homes.

"I'm not saying it can't be done or it shouldn't be done, but it's going to be a substantial outlay," he said, adding grants might be a possibility.

WHAT'S NEXT: Village Hall staff is "still in the learning phase" following the retirement of Village Clerk Lori Sampson and the illness of a five-year employee who was going to step into the job. Noting the village is still saving money compared to what it was paying the pair before, HR chairman Drucker moved that the board hire a part-time co-op student for $11 to $13 per hour to help. The board voted to approve the plan 6-0. There was no discussion of the future plans for the Village Hall pending the outcome of a grant application to keep the location downtown.

