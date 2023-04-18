WHAT'S NEW: Trustees approved the fiscal year 2024 budget Monday, which set new water and sewer rates that will allow for a five-year plan for $475,000 worth of wastewater capital improvements and $450,000 worth of water capital improvements. The new usage rate for water consumption will be $3.50 while the flat rate for water will be $4.42. The usage rate for sewer consumption will be $9.70 and the sewer flat rate will be $1.46. Rates take effect with the start of the new fiscal year on May 1. Retiring a special utility charge to pay off a loan at the same time, the net effect on residents' bills will be a 4% savings. "We have the ability to take care of some things that have been pushed off for a couple years," said finance chair Steve Newman, specifically naming 5th street improvements. "The general fund is able to fund just about every increase asked for and project over $1 million in the general fund at the end of the year."