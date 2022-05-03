Orion will work on tickets for ordinance violations

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees approved a motion to have village president Jim Cooper work with village attorney John Ames to plan to update the ordinances to include the ability to write ordinance violation tickets for such things as overgrown lawns, parking on sidewalks and animal violations. It's recommended that any trustee would be able to write the tickets and the village would need to decide whether to allow building and plumbing inspectors to write them. Trustee James Hickerson warned the board about the possibility of getting "carried away" with writing tickets and some other trustees agreed with him.

WHAT'S NEXT: The village's street, sewer and water superintendents — all of whom plan to retire in the not-too-distant future — have been asked by the board to suggest five-year plans for capital improvements in the village. The board is planning to take those plans and have them reviewed by Hutchinison Engineering. The firm has offered its expertise in knowing how to get grants. Cooper also asked the superintendents to keep the board informed about their retirement so that hopefully replacements could be sought when those dates were still a year out. The board also approved a motion to have Hutchinson Engineering look at the Jason West property at 109 10th Ave. where a 5-foot pipe meets a 42-inch one and is causing a lot of flooding in heavy rains. Cost must not exceed $1,000. West came to the board in March to ask if some help might be given as his property is in the tax-increment financing district. He is building at least two structures on the property. After much discussion, the board also approved having "junk week" again this year, with the caveat that it last only four days, that the village only goes down streets one time and that the workers have the ability to reject items and not pick them up. The village will do more educating on what's acceptable and not acceptable for pick-up this year.