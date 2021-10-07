Outdoor amphitheatre, riverfront park and shops proposed for land near I-74 bridge in Moline

"How can we create one downtown environment in spite of the fact this new bridge, in a lot of ways, cuts off some key streets in a way that it didn't before," Elias said. "We didn't want to feel like we had a bifurcated downtown. That unity of downtown was really important to us.

"And all with a theme of doing this once and doing it well. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really rethink, what is our downtown front porch to our community?"

The Urban Land Institute's report includes the creation of a neighborhood called the "Mill Town Basin" at the heart of the development. Within the neighborhood will be a four-story building to be called Mill Town Housing, comprised of apartments and townhouses; the Mill Town Basin, which will feature shops, restaurants, kiosks, an outdoor amphitheater, an ice skating rink, fire pits with seating; a Great Riverfront Park that features expanded walking trails with a water taxi dock; and a water spout that shoots 200 to 400 feet into the air.

Elias said including a residential component with construction of the Mill Town Neighborhood comprised of townhouses and apartments will help connect the areas.