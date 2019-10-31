When Mayor Frank Klipsch ousted and replaced four members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission this spring, his decision was met with heavy public criticism in City Hall.
Protesters packed the chamber and offered harsh reviews of the mayor and City Council members, where elected leaders were labeled as racists and accused of an underhanded attempt to dismantle Davenport's Civil Rights Office. Klipsch resolved at the time that his action would enable the Commission and the Civil Rights Office it oversees to move forward with the business of helping protect the civil rights of Davenporters.
But his prediction proved incorrect.
For the better part of a year, the Civil Rights Commission has been stuck in limbo as an ongoing argument over who the duly appointed members are has halted the Commission from so much as conducting routine monthly meetings. Now, Klipsch intends to make appointments to the Civil Rights Commission again next month as the terms of the four members appointed in April are set to expire even though they have been rendered unable to take any definitive actions on anything for the past six months.
Though he is not seeking reelection next year and his successor will be picked by Davenport voters next week, Klipsch said the law clearly states it is his duty to take that action while he keeps office through the end of 2019. And while “some people may not like that answer,” Klipsch says he is following the “letter of the law.”
“I would be doing a disservice to not follow the ordinance now. A new administration can decide to do what they want to do. That’s up to them,” Klipsch told the Times during a recent interview, adding: “I’m just going to do what I have to do.”
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is tasked with reviewing complaints brought by Davenport residents who claim their civil rights have been violated and deciding whether to hold public hearings or take certain actions in court. As of early October, there were six cases awaiting action from the Commission.
Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey says the fact that some residents are still stuck waiting is the most important piece of the conflict, and some residents have called the office worried that their complaints might be “falling through the cracks.” She said the office continues to take and refer cases and is functioning as it always has, though some of the federal and state partnership contracts are scheduled to expire and will require Commission approval in the near future.
“Obviously it creates uncertainty,” Lacey said of how the stalemate between City Hall and the Commission has affected the office. “It seems like a, I don’t know, maybe an intentional inefficiency to create so much confusion around an issue that has been seemingly relatively straightforward for the last 60 years.”
People on both sides of the issue have called for a prompt resolution. Asked how the lingering issues might best be resolved, Lacey says she is unsure.
“We don’t know what the resolution is going to be, what a good resolution would look like exactly,” she said. “ … I think the public has questions, and I think the people who have complaints filed and pending before the office have questions, and I think that they are owed an explanation or some understanding of exactly what is happening in their government.”
An independent, fact-finding group established under Iowa law, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission is composed of seven members and was formed in 1964. Every one of the seven commissioners was called up for removal and replacement in City Hall through one action or another within the past year.
Three maintain that they are still commissioners even though their terms expired last November. Earlier this year, the Commission passed a resolution rejecting the mayor’s appointees and contending that the appointments were not made within a time frame that is not clearly outlined under city code. That action was condemned by the mayor and others in City Hall who said the Commission does not have the authority to determine its own membership.
The four commissioners whose terms are expiring Nov. 30 are Michael Liendo, Erie Johnson, Ruby Mateos and Linda Gilman. Their eligibility to conduct business has been questioned too following a lawsuit that was filed by Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger earlier this year, which has since been taken up by the Iowa Supreme Court for review.
As two candidates from the City Council seek the mayor’s office this year, the situation with the Civil Rights Commission has also become a political issue. Both candidates — Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward — have been asked about ways to resolve the ongoing dispute during the campaign trail.
Most recently, they responded to a question on Monday during a public forum hosted by Insight Magazine asking which specific actions they would take to resolve the problems if elected.
Matson said during his reply that the commission “must stay independent” and pledged to make it that way if elected. But he said there could be a better process to vet and look at who will serve on all commissions — including the Civil Rights Commission — and work to find people who will want to be on the Commission “and do the work.”
Rawson noted the commission was intended to be an independent, fact-finding body that investigated civil rights cases but had gotten “a little bit off track” in recent months.
“The Davenport Civil Rights Commission, while it is independent, in some ways it’s not because the salaries are paid by the city, the benefits are provided by the city they’re housed in city offices,” she said. “I think there’s an opportunity to really firm up and make the Civil Rights Commission truly an independent entity where it stands on its own.”
The most recent rift between the Commission and City Hall began with proposed structural changes to the Commission that were abandoned in September 2018.
Last year, an ordinance was introduced that would have removed some power from the Civil Rights Commission and opened the door for work handled by the Civil Rights Office to be outsourced to area law firms. Civil Rights Commissioners, area residents, organized labor groups and other community organizations maintained staunch opposition to that proposal. Some commissioners viewed their systematic removal from their jobs as a direct response to opposing those changes.
For his part, Klipsch has maintained that he has "no agenda" outside the stated goal of restoring the commission to its full function.
"I have no agenda here. I really don’t. People think there’s some big agenda behind all this," Klipsch said. "It’s just a matter of, let’s get seven people and do the job based on the ordinance."
"It’s very frustrating for everybody because the Civil Rights Commission is very important to our city," he added. "It’s very important to me personally but also important to the city at large. We want a functioning Civil Rights Commission because all people deserve to have their civil rights protected."
For three of the commissioners, Klipsch appointed three others to fill vacancies in December. Those chosen to fill the spots were Patricia Hardaway, Randy Moore and Lee Gaston.
Earlier this month, a group of seven people — all of whom lay claim to being on the Commission — met in the conference room of the Civil Rights Office. The group was again unable to pass anything or conduct an official meeting because of problems with its membership. Instead, they explored the question of who’s a legit member for at least the 10th time this year.
Moore, one of three appointed and confirmed by City Council in December whose eligibility remains contested, asked if the group could take charge of the present situation.
“Who’s saying that the commissioners are not accepted? Who is the one that’s saying that they’re not? Who are the ones saying that it is? My mind, they need to work it out. We got a job to do. We need to get the job done,” Moore said. “Simpler said than done, I guess.”
Moore’s open-ended question was followed by a long pause. Then he smiled and chuckled.
“I know,” replied Susan Greenwalt, one of the three commissioners whose term expired in November but maintains that she is still a legal commissioner. “It’s mind-boggling.”