Outgoing director reflects on the future of the Davenport library

For Amy Groskopf, libraries have never been just about books.
They're civic hubs that serve as essential connectors of information, education and resources that address crucial needs.
"I think there's a misconception that public libraries aren't needed anymore, because of the internet, when I think they're needed more than ever," Groskopf said. "Print is still certainly very popular with people, and we provide so many additional services that folks are looking for in the community."
And while the array and delivery of library offerings have changed dramatically in recent decades, their core goal remains the same.
"I don't know that the core mission and goal has changed that much in terms of providing access to information services for the community," Groskopf said. "How we do that has just changed so much."
The 63-year-old will retire at the end of the year, ending a 33-year career at the library system. Groskopf managed the library's special collections department for about 27 years before being named library director in 2015.
"Thirty-three years sounds like a nice, round number and seemed like a good time in terms of where we are with the library," Groskopf said. "It's time to do something new. And it's been a terrific journey."
The library system completed a $1.6 million renovation to city's historic downtown library in March to meet the evolving research and media needs of patrons.
The project included a more defined children’s area, a new teen space, improved public computer area and a new flex space that can be used as a makerspace area for programming and do-it-yourself projects, where patrons can gather to create, invent and learn using 3D printers, software, electronics, craft and hardware supplies, and tools.
Groskopf also oversaw the launch of a pilot program last summer to bring library services directly to retirement facilities, schools, daycares and community events throughout Davenport as well as expand wireless internet access, utilizing the library's new Outreach Wheeled Library van.
The roving mobile hotspot on wheels stops at parks and schools across Davenport providing free Wi-Fi access to help parents and students with homework as classrooms and learning has shifted online.
"I think there's a lot of other opportunity there for outreach into underserved neighborhoods and get library services to folks who have a difficult time getting to our facilities," Groskopf said. "That is certainly an area for growth and opportunity for the city."
Steve Imming, president of the library board of trustees, praised Groskopf's leadership during the pandemic, navigating constantly changing COVID-19 mitigation guidelines to continue to safely serve patrons and help individuals and families overcome their isolation. The library offered drive-up and curbside pickup of materials ordered in advance online or by phone. Patrons as well can use their library card to download free digital materials such as e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines and music.
Imming noted library services received the second-highest rating in Davenport's latest community survey results measuring overall satisfaction of city services. Ninety-two percent of 844 household who completed the survey last year rated library services as "good" or "very good," trailing closely behind fire and paramedic services with a 96% satisfactory rating.
"Amy is a very outstanding leader of the library," Imming said.
While sad to see her go, "I certainly understand her wanting to enjoy retirement," Imming said.
Initially planning to retire in October, Groskopf agreed to delay her departure until a new director can be hired.
The library board of trustees issued a request for proposals and selected Bradbury Miller Associates to conduct a search for Groskopf's successor at an estimated cost of $24,000, Imming said.
The job posting advertises a hiring salary range of $110,000 to $125,000. Applications are due no later than Oct. 10. Imming anticipates whittling down the list of applicants to three finalists in early December with the goal of naming a new director by the end of the year.
Looking forward, Groskopf sees exciting opportunities for further library enhancement over the next three years, courtesy of nearly $41 million in federal COVID recovery dollars received by the city as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The plans to spend $2.2 million to build a community center at the Fairmount Library "that would offer activities and a positive place for youth to be." The space could potentially include a game room, computer/tech space, pre-K play space, kitchen and gym space.
Groskopf said the project "will offer some really unique opportunities to provide services into an area of the city that is, perhaps, underserved."
City plans also include hiring a full-time social worker at the library to aid in connecting residents to services such as housing assistance, substance abuse and mental health services, and childcare.
"I see that as part of the extension of our mission in terms of connecting people to resources," Groskopf said. "We are also hiring an early literacy coordinator to really promote pre-K early literacy in the community and assist parents in helping their kids be ready for kindergarten."
Groskopf said it has been "rewarding working with the staff of an organization that is really dedicated to their mission and really always looking for new ways to serve the community.
"It's always been a new challenge and I think that's what has kept me here (so long) ... along with really great people to work with."