Panel: Scott County needs larger juvenile detention center, new diversion programs

Consultants and committee members this week presented Scott County supervisors with a preferred option of building a new 40-bed facility, with the ability to accommodate future expansion to up to 60 beds. The group also presented a secondary option for a new 24- to 28-bed facility, with plans for future expansion.

"We only use juvenile detention for community safety, and our goal is every youth who comes in that their first day is going to be their last day," said Scott Hobart, chief juvenile court officer for Iowa's Seventh Judicial District.

"(T)his proposal gives us the tools and the environment -- the space -- for education, the space for interventions and, really, the opportunity for a transformative juvenile assessment that ... could mark a change in how we provide mental health services as well as other services to help stop recidivism," Hobart said.

Judge Cheryl Traum echoed Hobart, adding the proposal "is in the best interest of youth, their families and, certainly, the community."

"We do not want these young people in and out of jail or prison when they become adults, and the cost is too high," Traum. "We have an opportunity and we need to turn the kids around."