Paralyzed Davenport woman says two CitiBus drivers refused to help her get home

A paralyzed Davenport woman claims she was forced to operate her electric wheelchair some 20 city blocks — or more than a mile — in 90-degree heat this summer after two Davenport CitiBus drivers would not help her get home.

Ronda Wilson, 58, has "part-quad" paraplegia resulting in the total or partial paralysis in both her arms and legs.

Wilson, who has filed a formal civil rights complaint with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said she was waiting on a city bus to take her home on June 15.

Wilson said she was waiting on the corner of W. 15th and Gaines streets, hoping to catch one of the last buses running that evening, wanting to go north to Marycrest Senior Campus, an independent senior living community at W. 12th and N. Division streets. Wilson claims she was initially told she could not board because she was not wearing a face mask.

All passengers are required to wear a mask or face covering when boarding and while riding the bus under a federal mask requirement for transit systems to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.