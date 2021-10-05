Parents at Davenport's Jefferson school have a new legal resource to turn to

"We're blessed. We're lucky. It's exactly the next step, I think, if we're truly going to break the cycle and change lives," Montoya said. "That math problem means nothing to that kid if they're hungry, haven't slept, don't have (proper) clothes (and are) getting made fun of."

Jefferson Elementary was chosen for the on-site legal clinic due to its high percentage of students from families living in poverty.

"For some families, (the assistance) is crucial," Montoya said.

Moving forward, Smithberg said Iowa Legal Aid hopes to expand the project to other schools in Davenport and elsewhere in the future.

The project, which costs about $150,000 to $200,000 per year per school site, is paid for through private supporters and statewide funding received by Iowa Legal Aid.

Iowa Legal Aid first launched the program at King and Monroe elementary schools in Des Moines in 2019. Davis' daughters attend Monroe Elementary.

"(Teachers and school staff) just listened to my kids right away," who would talk about the abuse they witnessed at home and become disruptive in class, Davis said. "And they could see the signs that there was something wrong, and they helped us. They opened up so many doors," she said of working with Iowa Legal Aid and school staff.