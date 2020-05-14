Peoria County proposes sub-regional reopening plan to state leaders

Restaurants, retail shops and gyms were allowed to reopen Wednesday at 25 percent capacity in Madison County, which includes Edwardsville and Alton. Salons and barber shops can reopen to customers by appointment.

Also Tuesday night, the Grundy County Board requested that Pritzker move the rural northern Illinois county from Restore Illinois’ Northeast region – which includes coronavirus-ravaged Cook County – and place it in the North-Central region.

Pritzker on Wednesday offered a broad critique of localities reopening early.

“This pandemic is not over, and to pretend otherwise in a misguided attempt to reclaim what we've lost will only make this last longer,” he said during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“For leaders, there are no easy decisions in a pandemic. … And I have sympathy for them in that struggle,” Pritzker continued. “But what I don't have sympathy for is those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear, that they put more people's lives at risk.”

The governor also threatened to rescind business licenses and withhold federal funding meant for counties.