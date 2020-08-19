Pete Buttigieg to host DNC virtual watch party tonight

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will host an Iowa Democratic National Convention virtual watch party tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, narrowly won the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus. He is seen as a possible cabinet pick if Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 general election.

The virtual rally will feature Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, Iowa secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear and Ken Gonzales, former regional organizing director for the Pete Buttigieg campaign as special guests.

Buttigieg will talk about the importance of the election and how voters can help win back Iowa.

Members of the public who wish to attend the rally, hosted in Des Moines, can RSVP here.

