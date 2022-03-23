Petition for state audit of Scott County's youth detention center plans denied

Despite claims by opponents of financial impropriety, Iowa's top taxpayer watchdog says a state audit of Scott County's plans to build a larger juvenile detention center is unwarranted.

Juvenile justice and civil rights advocates, however, say they're undeterred and intend to appeal the matter to federal officials.

About 175 petitioners signed a request in late November asking the Iowa State Auditor's Office to make an inquiry into Scott County's plans to increase the county's number of juvenile detention beds from 18 to 40.

The signatories expressed concern that a land purchase at the time was not included in the fiscal 2021 budget, that the new center may not be an eligible use of federal COVID-19 recovery funds, and that the new detention center would exceed the state's maximum number of licensed juvenile detention beds in Iowa. Petitioners also alleged that the size and scope of the facility was too large for the county's needs.

"We are concerned these factors have contributed to financial impropriety and cover-up of hidden costs on behalf of the Scott County Board of Supervisors's" planned new juvenile detention center, the petition states.

State Auditor Rob Sand on Wednesday, however, announced his office would not be performing the audit, as the federal COVID-19 relief money has yet to be spent and the new building hasn't yet been constructed. As a result, the auditor's office cannot test compliance with Iowa's law for the maximum number of juvenile detention beds, according to a statement.

"Based upon the request for reaudit and other information provided, we have determined the concerns presented were primarily related to fiscal years 2022 and 2023 or potentially subsequent fiscal years," the auditor's response stated. "In addition, we discussed certain concerns with a representative of the County's independent CPA firm and were satisfied with his response. As a result, we will not be performing reaudit procedures at this time."

County Budget Director David Farmer wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times that "the written comments of the Auditor of State did not identify any financial, compliance or procedural issues and reflects the county’s system of controls and business practices."

Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Pete McRoberts, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, said the organization plans to refer the matter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Office of the Inspector General.

"Despite clear guidance that this is an unlawful use of federal recovery funds, the Scott County Board of Supervisors nonetheless proceeded to vote for this new, expanded juvenile detention center," McRoberts responded in an email.

The ACLU previously warned county officials in a letter that if they did not "change course," they would refer the county to the appropriate federal agencies.

"In the coming days, will keep our promise to the people of Scott County," McRoberts said.

Why they want an audit

The petition sent to the State Auditor's Office questioned the county's planned purchase of 936 W. 4th St. in Davenport, arguing the expense was not accurately reflected in the county's budget.

Supervisors initially planned to build the new detention center at the location but later revoked the purchase agreement based on the results of an environmental study. As a result, "this is no longer a concern," the auditor's response stated.

Sand, too, noted the planned size of the facility is a county-level decision and does not fall under the purview of the auditor's office. However, should a new juvenile detention facility be constructed, the construction contract and related costs would be subject to audit review.

The State Auditor's Office also disputed claims by petitioners that federal rules prohibit the use of COVID-19 relief funds to build a new multi-use building that would house the new detention center.

Scott County officials intend to use more than $7 million out of an anticipated $33.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay to build the new center.

A final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury states local governments can claim up to $10 million in lost public sector revenue to be spent on government services, which can include capital expenditures.

"Through the implementation of the Lost Revenue category, the Final Rule does not restrict the use of ARPA funds to projects which were caused or made worse by the pandemic," the auditor's response stated.

Petitioners also requested that minutes be made public of meetings of a Juvenile Detention and Alternatives Advisory Committee that advised the Scott County Board of Supervisors but was convened by the project manager.

Sand's office referred the complaint to the Iowa Public Information Board, which handles complaints related to the state's public records and public disclosure laws.

Farmer supplied the minutes for the meetings to a Quad-City Times reporter upon request but said that a decision on whether to make the minutes public would not be made at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.