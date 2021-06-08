Petition to force special election in wake of Scott County Auditor appointment fails

Democrats had just 14 days, rather than the four to six weeks under the previous law, to circulate a petition to force an election.

"Despite the best efforts of Senator Roby Smith and the supervisors, Scott County voters sent a resounding message in the last two weeks," Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said in a statement Tuesday. "This rushed and secretive process activated dozens of new volunteers, donors, and a record-setting number of petition signers in just two weeks. While of course we are disappointed there will not be a special election this year, we look forward to holding Roby Smith, (Republican Scott County Supervisor) John Maxwell and Kerri Tompkins accountable at the ballot box 2022."