Petition to force special election in wake of Scott County Auditor appointment fails

Local Democrats were unable to gather enough valid signatures to force a special election to choose Scott County's next auditor after a recent change to state law shortened the amount of time they had to do so.
Scott County Democrats gathered more than 6,000 signatures in 14 days, shy of the nearly 9,300 needed from eligible Scott County voters.
Democrats faced an uphill climb to force a special election after the Republican-majority Scott County Board of Supervisors opted to appoint fellow Republican and former Davenport alderwoman Kerri Tompkins to fill the vacancy left by former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz.
Moritz, a Democrat, abruptly retired April 23, five months after being re-elected in 2020. She was unopposed.
Moritz announced in March she was nearing retirement and chose to step down early out of concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors she said will make the job more difficult.
A new law signed in March, sponsored by state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, also affected filling the vacancy.
Democrats had just 14 days, rather than the four to six weeks under the previous law, to circulate a petition to force an election.
"Despite the best efforts of Senator Roby Smith and the supervisors, Scott County voters sent a resounding message in the last two weeks," Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said in a statement Tuesday. "This rushed and secretive process activated dozens of new volunteers, donors, and a record-setting number of petition signers in just two weeks. While of course we are disappointed there will not be a special election this year, we look forward to holding Roby Smith, (Republican Scott County Supervisor) John Maxwell and Kerri Tompkins accountable at the ballot box 2022."
Tompkins will serve until voters elect an auditor to a full term during the next general election in November 2022.
Partisan contention surrounded the process for appointing her to the role and raised questions as to whether Republican supervisors violated Iowa's open meetings law.
Republican supervisors said they opted against a special election out of concern for its cost and efficiency.
The party-line vote, though, drew a rapid response by Iowa Democrats, who with help from state party officials and officeholders, tried to collect more than 10,000 signatures to allow a special election.
"Iowa Democrats are fired up and ready to organize," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement. "They were able to gather a record number of signatures under a new set of rules passed by Republicans and intentionally designed to limit citizen participation and power. The GOP should be worried. We are united as a party and stand ready to fight against voter suppression all across Iowa."
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report