Photos of Presidents in the Quad-Cities

(DAV-1) DAVENPORT, Iowa, Sept. 27 -- Vice-President in Iowa -- VP George Bush makes friends with a piglet supporter at Roy Keppy Farm near Davenport. Bush was at the farm to meet about 20 farmers from the First Congressional District to discuss the economy and the effect on farmers. Man holding the piglet is Glen Keppy, son of the host Roy Keppy. 1982 (AP LASERPHOTO) lfmbrlf
Published cutline ...And this little piggy met Vice President Bush George Bush. Following the lead of President Reagan's appearance with a pig in Iowa this summer. Bush took some time Monday, Sept. 27, 1982, in Scott County to greet this piglet with Glenn Keppy on the Keppy farm. (Photo by Larry Fisher)