Plans for downtown Rock Island include Arts Alley, improved building façades

Big changes are coming to Rock Island's downtown district that include enhanced public spaces, growth for downtown businesses and the creation of an Arts Alley that will feature local artists, works of art and street performance spaces.
Jack Cullen, Rock Island downtown director for the Quad Cities Chamber, updated city council members in a nearly hour-long presentation Monday night on plans for revitalizing the downtown district.
"I ask that you walk away tonight with some talking points about what's happening in downtown Rock Island that you can share with your constituents when they're asking, 'What's the city doing in downtown Rock Island? What's the plan down there?'" Cullen said.
Part of those plans includes the creation of a public-private place management organization in the downtown area that will enhance public spaces, encourage investment and improve the overall quality of life in the downtown area.
"We all want to see downtown Rock Island be that thriving, vibrant destination," Cullen said. "We believe tonight, some of the plans we'll be talking about have the potential to do just that."
The main goals for revitalizing Rock Island's downtown area include: clean, safe and beautiful streets; an increase in business activity; more vibrant storefronts; enhanced public spaces throughout the downtown core; improvements to building façades; building a positive reputation as a destination for visiting and doing business; and to increase business sales, sales tax revenue and property values.
To accomplish these goals, a Special Service Area will be created with the participation of the 440 small businesses in downtown Rock Island. Cullen said the businesses would be approached to contribute, with fees based on property value.
Out of the proposed $525,500 budget for the improvements, $350,000 will come from the Special Service Area annually. Cullen said Moline and East Moline already have Special Service Areas in place. Another $150,000 will come annually from the city of Rock Island.
The Chamber and city of Rock Island are applying for two state of Illinois grants to help with the remaining funding for the improvements: The Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Capital grant will pay for modernization of the main downtown area, including the Great River Plaza; and the Tourism Attraction and Festivals grant will help fund the creation of Arts Alley.
Both grants require matching funds, with the hope that money will come from the city's downtown TIF district and possibly American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said sometimes there are people who heckle pedestrians as they walk by and others who play loud music on a boom box in the plaza.
Cullen said a Public Safety Ambassador Program could help make the downtown area safer for residents and businesses alike.