Plans for larger Scott County youth detention center sparks tense debate

WHAT'S NEW: The proposed Youth Assessment Center would provide a law enforcement-based crisis care and drop-off center for delinquent and runaway youth, according to plans posted on the Scott County website.

Instead of local youth picked up by law enforcement immediately moving into the juvenile justice system, they first would come to the center where an assessment would be conducted of the juvenile and his or her family.

The thought is to keep as many juveniles as possible out of the justice system and divert them and their families instead into programs to diagnose and address underlying causes of delinquent behavior.

Critics have argued such a center should be a stand-alone facility. The National Assessment Center Association framework recommends against co-locating an assessment center with a detention facility.

"Centers should be mindful that their location can easily create an association they may not desire or one that can impact the trust of a youth or family," according to the National Assessment Center Association.