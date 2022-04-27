Pocket park idea gives way to new Geneseo ice cream shop

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo City Council had considered a pocket park or a place for recognition of mural donors as possible uses for a lot that the city now owns at 116 E. 1st St. where the former Burke Cleaners stood.

WHAT'S NEW: Faced with the knowledge that a new ice cream shop is going into an adjacent shop and they would like to have a walk-up window on the west side of the building, aldermen voted 6-0 during the committee of the whole meeting to recommend to City Council approve a licensing agreement with State Street Development LLC for $500 per year.

The city would retain ownership of the lot and license the space for an outdoor use area. The city would also retain the right to have access to sewer lines if needed through removable pavers. State Street Development is investing roughly $50,000 in masonry work alone for the project at 118 E. First St.

WHAT'S NEXT: In a special City Council meeting, aldermen voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance annexing property on Briar Bluff Road next to Sugar Maple Golf Course. The property is owned by Curt Seei, Brett Yoder and Donna Bockhouse. A lot there has a potential buyer if the property is subdivided into four lots rather than three, which leaves the lots less than the 1-acre requirement of the county and short of frontage to the road. The city is writing to Jo Carroll Energy regarding permission to supply city electricity to the lots. Because there is no sewer service in the vicinity, the city is not bound to supply sewer to the lots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0